Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,041 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,185,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,083,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

