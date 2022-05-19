Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $38.32. 2,789,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,833. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

