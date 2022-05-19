Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives $12.33 Average PT from Analysts

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZEV shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE ZEV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 513,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a current ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. Research analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 828.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

