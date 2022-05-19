LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,536.00

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $13,536.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,735,725 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

