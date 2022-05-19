Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will report $219.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Livent reported sales of $102.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $817.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.50 million to $897.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.68 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LTHM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 2.03. Livent has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Livent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.