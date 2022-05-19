loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 26,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,043,349 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.54.

Specifically, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 33,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $83,212.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $796,500 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

