Loews Corp Acquires New Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Science Applications International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,841,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 101,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAIC traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 321,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

