Loews Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.39. 2,736,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,498. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

