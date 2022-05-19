Loews Corp Cuts Holdings in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Loews Corp reduced its position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in CareMax were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CareMax during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMAX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 194,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,075. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $432.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million.

CMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

