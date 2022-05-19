Loews Corp Invests $16.22 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Loews Corp bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,222,000. Global Payments makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,024. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.54. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $197.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.