Loews Corp Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.64. 326,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,667. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

