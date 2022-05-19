Loews Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Loews Corp decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,637. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

