London Security plc (LON:LSC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 42 Per Share

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from London Security’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON LSC opened at GBX 3,620 ($44.63) on Thursday. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,151 ($26.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,900 ($48.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,547.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,043.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.96.
London Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
