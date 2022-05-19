London Security plc (LON:LSC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 42 Per Share

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from London Security’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LSC opened at GBX 3,620 ($44.63) on Thursday. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,151 ($26.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,900 ($48.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,547.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,043.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.96.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

