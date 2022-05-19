Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LVLU traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 506,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.
