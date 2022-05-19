Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 943,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.