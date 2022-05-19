MAI Capital Management Acquires 3,718 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in MetLife by 21.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in MetLife by 25.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 232,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

MET stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

