MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $174,757,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,926 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.54. 338,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,273,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.