MAI Capital Management Buys 121 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,768,000 after buying an additional 63,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $309.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

