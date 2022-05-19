MAI Capital Management Buys 722 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

VNQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

