MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.49. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

