MAI Capital Management Sells 255 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,023,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,394,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,153 shares of company stock worth $5,523,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.06. 1,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.20 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.