ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $119.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

MAN stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

