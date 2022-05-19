Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after buying an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,417,000 after purchasing an additional 479,636 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 8,024,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

