Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,039,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,379,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

