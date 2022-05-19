McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.90-$23.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.00.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,357. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $2,876,149.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 740,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,609,000 after purchasing an additional 149,471 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 372,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

