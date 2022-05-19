Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,105. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

