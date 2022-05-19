Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $191.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,424,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,779,031. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.