Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $38.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $25.19 on Thursday, reaching $1,219.71. The company had a trading volume of 157,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,321.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,443.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $40,548,884. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

