MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

MGPI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.76. 100,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,463.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,956 shares of company stock worth $1,504,595. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.