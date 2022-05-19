Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $216,100.53 and approximately $17,125.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 72.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00587579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00448653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033015 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,649.79 or 1.57605993 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008607 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 131,043 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

