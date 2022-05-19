Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Down 84.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $9.81 or 0.00033302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 84.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $185,418.66 and $26,346.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,615.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00791754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00467621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033625 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,384.22 or 1.67581410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008916 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 18,894 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.