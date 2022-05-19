Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

MITEY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 39,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,330. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

