Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, May 23rd

Shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 23rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 23rd.

Molecular Data stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,977,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,604,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Molecular Data has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 306,309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

