Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Volume Tops $13.55 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Moonriver has a market cap of $91.92 million and $13.55 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $22.15 or 0.00075865 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,722.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00655623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00473379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,549.74 or 1.86817875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,333,812 coins and its circulating supply is 4,149,375 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.