MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

MYTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. 73,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,516. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $937.86 million, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

