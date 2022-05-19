Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,250 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

AGNC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 18,092,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,885,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.