Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 0.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,981 shares of company stock worth $184,262. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

