Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF comprises about 1.2% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of YOLO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 54,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.