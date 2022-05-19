Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 601,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.64. 4,958,015 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

