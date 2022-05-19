NerveNetwork (NVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.52 Million

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $149,359.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009126 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006483 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

