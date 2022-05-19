New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,872. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

