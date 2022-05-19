NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by United Bank

United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 170,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $70.46. 9,182,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,554,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

