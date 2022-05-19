NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 1,995.52%.

NHWK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,443. NightHawk Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NightHawk Biosciences by 690.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NHWK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NightHawk Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

