NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 171,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

