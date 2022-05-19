Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $0.37

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $575,510.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.00585364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00445329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033107 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.34 or 1.58735307 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

