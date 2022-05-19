NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.47

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 19778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

