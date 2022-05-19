Nutrien Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.
TSE NTR opened at C$130.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$72.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$130.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.27. Nutrien has a one year low of C$71.31 and a one year high of C$147.93.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.6700002 EPS for the current year.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
