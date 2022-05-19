Nutrien Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

TSE NTR opened at C$130.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$72.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$130.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.27. Nutrien has a one year low of C$71.31 and a one year high of C$147.93.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.6700002 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.83.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.