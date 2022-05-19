O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $684,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. 27,098,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,722,176. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.