O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,568,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 53.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $15.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.14. 77,518,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,649,523. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $284.94 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

