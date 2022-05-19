Pallapay (PALLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $256,633.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $256,633.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,615.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00791754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00467621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033625 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,384.22 or 1.67581410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 681,341,861 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars.

